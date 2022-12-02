GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Goose Creek kicked off the holiday season with a tree lighting ceremony Friday evening.

Goose Creek is getting into the Christmas spirit.

“This is our third annual tree lighting,” Goose Creek Mayor Greg Habib said. “Christmas in the Creek is a whole series of events, and this kicks it all off here with our tree lighting. You can see the tree behind me.”

City officials say events like this bring their community closer together.

“Goose Creek is not a small town anymore,” Habib said. “But we want to create the opportunity for everybody to come together and make it their hometown, and be a community and fellowship together and celebrate the season.”

And residents seems to agree.

“We absolutely love Goose Creek,” the Hoyos Family said. “We love how it’s growing, we love the family atmosphere and we think it’s wonderful that Mayor Habib and the whole community has gotten together today, and has brought back this tradition.”

Though there is a bright star sitting atop the tree, the real star of tonight’s celebration was jolly old Saint Nick, and children came prepared, eager to share their lists with him.

“I’m going to ask him, ‘Can I have new high heels?’” Kennedy said.

“I’m going to tell him that I want a Gabby’s Dollhouse,” the Bergeron Family said, “a Baby Alive Kitchen and a Baby Alive.”

The City of Goose Creek Christmas Parade will be held Saturday, December 10, starting at 9:30 a.m., on Saint James Avenue.