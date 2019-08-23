Goose Creek PD issues more than 20 citations in school zones

CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – Officers with the Goose Creek Police Department issued twenty-two citations during the school zone hours.

The citations included violations from improper passing, no insurance, driving on a suspended license, no license, and open container, according to the Goose Creek Police Department Facebook post.

Officials care about the safety of your children as well as the safety of our citizens out there on the road. It becomes even more of a hazard when you add schools, children, crossing guards and limited sight distance in the mix.

Authorities advise that plan ahead, leave early, take alternate routes if you are not dropping children off, adhere to all traffic laws and officers directing traffic