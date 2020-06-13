Goose Creek Police Department hosts 2nd annual Hot Pursuit 5K

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – The Goose Creek Police Department hosted their 2nd annual Hot Pursuit 5K.

The race is an annual fundraiser to raise money to help pay for the police department’s “Shop with a Badge” program that allows police officers to go shopping with children in need during Christmas time.

Goose Creek Police Chief L.J. Roscoe talked about how much the department enjoys the fundraiser.

“It’s great. Last year was our first year doing it. Some of our officers were, you know, cautious, didn’t know how it was gonna turn out. And probably 10 minutes after the event the officers said I can’t wait until next year. So I don’t know who gets more pleasure out of it, the officers or the children.” Chief L.J. Roscoe, Goose Creek Police Department



