Goose Creek Police Department introduces new K9, Bonnie

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – The Goose Creek Police Department has introduced the newest member to their department.

They introduced their newest K9, Bonnie, a 14 month old Bloodhound.

She is the first Bloodhound in the Goose Creek Police Department’s history.

She is able to track a human scent for miles and the department is looking forward to using her, not only to track down criminals, but also for missing elders, dementia/Alzheimer’s patients and children.

Officer Andy Taylor was selected as her handler. He and Bonnie have undergone six weeks of training at Ventosa Kennels in North Carolina in order to prepare.

Congrats to Bonnie as she joins the Goose Creek Police team.