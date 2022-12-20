GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – The Goose Creek Police Department is spreading some holiday cheer ahead of Christmas.

The department hosted its 3rd Annual Operation Christmas Joy on Tuesday at the Crowfield Golf Club. Police gave out gifts to several families needing help this holiday season. According to Chief LJ Roscoe, the department assisted the families with utility bills and rent.

“Some of these people, their bills are behind, and you know, they’re probably trying to figure out how they’re going to, you know, buy Christmas gifts for their children. And its unfortunate. We’re not here to give a handout out, we’re just here to give a hand up,” Chief Roscoe said.

Families provided police with a Christmas wish list. Officers bought the items ahead of time, to present to them at the event.

“I got a bike and a nerf,” said Seymazj Rivers.

“I got a bike and clothes and light up shoes and toys,” Bernard Broomfield said.

“I really like my bike and I like the color,” Ja’Ziah Broomfield told News 2.

Before handing out the gifts, officers served dinner to the families.

“I’m really thankful for it all because we’ve been through a lot. And this, it just shows that even though if you go through a lot, good things always come out of it,” said Sazmere Rivers, who attended the event with her family.

According to police, they used leftover proceeds raised at their annual Hot Pursuit 5k to purchase the gifts for Operation Christmas Joy.