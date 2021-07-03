Goose Creek Police Investigating Deadly Shooting

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) — Goose Creek Police are investigating a deadly shooting.

We are told it happened Saturday at 139 Red Bank road.

Medics took him to Trident Medical Center. We are told the that is where the victim died.

Goose Creek police officers say the only suspect at this time is a young black male.

There is no word for what led to the shooting.

The shopping center is completely blocked off.

Police say they have not made any arrests.

