Goose Creek Police to hold annual Trunk-or-Treat event as scheduled in 2020

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – The Goose Creek Police Department has decided to continue their annual Trick-or-Treat this year.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently released a set of guidelines for this Halloween season that included the organization not recommending trick-or-treating.

Trunk or treat is an event that many places hold nationwide as an alternative to trick-or-treating to bring the community together.

Goose Creek believed that the circumstances surrounding COVID-19 meant it made even more sense to hold the event this year.

Kids will be allowed to come in costume go from car to car to collect some candy.

Officials believed this event would be a potentially safer way to enjoy some Halloween fun this year.

“We have all the vehicles spaced out for social distancing. We’re going to have the area cornered off, so that there’s going to be one way in and one way out. We’re going to have our Explorers that are going to be out in the area to make sure that people are spaced accordingly… of course the candy’s going to be all individually wrapped.” Chief LJ Roscoe, Goose Creek Police Department

Many people from the community expressed their interest in continuing trick-or-treating this year despite the recommendations from the CDC.

Chief Roscoe had a simple answer when it comes to how her department will handle potential trick-or-treating in neighborhoods

“We’re definitely not going to crack down on it. If the neighborhoods and the people still want to allow their children to participate in door to door trick-or-treating, that’s at the discretion of the parents,” said Chief Roscoe.

Goose Creek’s Trunk-or-Treat will be on Saturday, October 31 in the parking lot of the Goose Creek Police Department at around 5:00 pm.