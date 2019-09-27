Goose Creek power outage affecting thousands

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – More than 6,000 homes and businesses are without power in Goose Creek early Friday morning.

According to Berkeley Electric Spokesperson Leisa Stilley, the transmission lost power from Santee Cooper to the service point on a breaker.

Crews are out there working to restore power. There is no word on how long the repair will take.

Keep checking counton2.com for real-time updates and download the FREE WCBD news app for updates on the go. Apple users click here, Android users click here.