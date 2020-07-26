Goose Creek to get first grill and brewery in 2021

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – It seems that Goose Creek will be getting its first grill and brewery.

Creek City Grill and Brewery announced it will be opening its new brewery and restaurant at the old Goose Creek Fire Station headquarters on Button Hall Avenue.

The project is a unification of Wide Awake Brewing Company of Berkeley County and Creek City Grill of Goose Creek.

The brewery will be located between Goose Creek Boulevard and Saint James Avenue and will be called “Creek City Grill and Brewery”.

According to the brewery’s Facebook page, the brewery will boast a five-barrel brewhouse, spacious taproom, wine and liquor bar, indoor and outdoor seating, and a full-service sit-down dining area in a family friendly environment.

It will offer an array of craft beers on draft in their tap room, as well as filling growlers, cans, and having bottle releases for limited edition ales and lagers.

The restaurant will serve an array of cuisine, including steaks, seafood, and entrees.

Creek City Grill and Brewery hopes to be open by first quarter of 2021.