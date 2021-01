South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster speaks at a news conference introducing state Rep. Bobby Cox as his pick to lead the state’s veterans’ affairs agency, on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, at a news conference in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Governor Henry McMaster made a statement on the progress of the COVID-19 vaccine distribution in South Carolina.

He said in a tweet on Sunday that, as of January 20, state hospitals have administered 20,642 vaccinations per day.

Below are the number of vaccinations administered by hospitals per day at the beginning of last week. While I’m proud to see the improvement, there is still much more to be done to get the vaccine to South Carolinians who want it as quickly as possible. pic.twitter.com/JJhnFTV1IN — Gov. Henry McMaster (@henrymcmaster) January 24, 2021

He added that although he is “proud to see the improvement, there is still much more to be done to get the vaccine to South Carolinians who want it as quickly as possible.”