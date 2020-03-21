Gov. McMaster addresses ‘shelter in place’ rumors

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster speaks at a news conference introducing state Rep. Bobby Cox as his pick to lead the state’s veterans’ affairs agency, on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, at a news conference in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster addressed shelter-in-place rumors on Saturday, saying that the idea is not under consideration.

The governor took to Twitter, saying “At this time, ordering South Carolinians to shelter in place is not under consideration. If we all work together, act responsibly, and take necessary precautions, lives can be saved now.”

He also advised to listen to official sources.

“Hearsay and rumors create confusion and anxiety, and can be dangerous. This will help us win this fight against this COVID-19.”

The announcement came after four states enacted the order this week: California, Illinois, Connecticut, and New York.

