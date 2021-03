COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Governor Henry McMaster on Friday issued Executive Order 2021-12, which rescinds mask requirements in restaurants.

Under the new order, neither employees nor customers are required by state law to wear masks in restaurants.

However, the executive order “recommends” masks still be worn and other COVID-19 precautions still be taken.

Each individual business may now determine whether or not to require masks.

