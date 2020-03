COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Governor Henry McMaster will be joined with state public health officials for a news briefing to update the public on the coronavirus in South Carolina.

The briefing will be held on Sunday, March 15 at 4:00 PM at the South Carolina Emergency Operations Center in West Columbia, SC.

