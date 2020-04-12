Governor creating headaches with special waivers, Columbia mayor says

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster speaks, Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, at U.S. Rep. Jeff Duncan’s Faith and Freedom BBQ fundraiser in Anderson, S.C. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The mayor of South Carolina’s capital city says he’s pursuing an open-records request so his officers know which businesses are allowed to remain open under Gov. Henry McMaster’s stay-at-home order during the coronavirus outbreak, and which must be shuttered.

Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin told The Associated Press on Friday that he was filing a Freedom of Information request for the records, which he said his office has been seeking for several days, so officers know when a business is out of compliance with closure directives.

The governor’s office didn’t immediately comment on the request.

