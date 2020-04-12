Governor creating headaches with special waivers, Columbia mayor says

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The mayor of South Carolina’s capital city says he’s pursuing an open-records request so his officers know which businesses are allowed to remain open under Gov. Henry McMaster’s stay-at-home order during the coronavirus outbreak, and which must be shuttered.

Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin told The Associated Press on Friday that he was filing a Freedom of Information request for the records, which he said his office has been seeking for several days, so officers know when a business is out of compliance with closure directives.

The governor’s office didn’t immediately comment on the request.