Governor McMaster believes schools should have ‘School Choice Programs’

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County School District (CCSD) students have just weeks left to apply for the district’s school choice program. The program allows students to attend schools across the district offering specialized education training. Governor Henry McMaster believes other school districts statewide should consider a similar model.

A focus for state leaders is providing the best educational opportunities for the state’s students. Governor McMaster believes it’s a goal that would be achieved through letting students and parents choose the school they attend.

“We need to have the best schools in the country, part of that is to have school choice,” says Governor McMaster. “This school might not be the best for that child, they never are, one size can’t possibly fit all.”

The CCSD model offers more than 30 options for students, many with unique educational opportunities.

“We also have opportunities for students to choose a choice school whether its a magnet, charter or some specialized school related to STEM education,” says Robin Jones, Executive Director of Instructional Programs for CCSD.

Each CCSD school is tailored for different skills making it important for parents to research the options while also considering neighborhood schools.

“Every school has different priorities, I would encourage parents to learn about those priorities,” says Jones. “Make sure you understand your local school and what your local school has to offer.”

CCSD’s school choice program will remain open until February 25th. District leaders recommend applying to the program sooner rather than later. More information on the program can be found here.