Governor Polis provides coronavirus update for state of Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS– Governor Jared Polis provides an update on the state’s response to the coronavirus (COVID-19).

On Sunday, the Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment announced 116 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total to 591 across Colorado.

Six deaths were reported in the state of Colorado.

If you have symptoms of COVID-19:

CALL OR EMAIL a health care provider first. If the provider recommends you get testing or care, follow the provider’s advice BEFORE going into any health facility. Ask your provider about private lab sites where you can get tested.



DO NOT go to an emergency room to get a test for COVID-19 unless you are having a medical emergency. For COVID-19, that means severe respiratory symptoms such as shortness of breath or breathing difficulties.



DO call 911 or go to an emergency room if you are having a medical emergency. Tell the dispatcher your symptoms.

