Governor, State Superintendent vaccine rollout plan for teachers

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – State leaders say South Carolina school districts need to make plans for vaccine distribution now, even before doses are set to be available to teachers.

State leaders say the science shows in-person learning for students doesn’t lead to significant spread of COVID-19. In the meantime they are calling on school districts across the state to have a vaccine plan for teachers ready to roll.

It’s a battle that’s been going on for more than a month, teachers are fighting to get their vaccines. South Carolina State Superintendent Molly Spearman says that could soon be a reality.

“Schools need to be open and vaccination is not a criteria for that,” says Spearman.

Governor Henry McMaster and State Superintendent Spearman say school districts need to submit a vaccine plan for teachers in the coming weeks. They say districts also need to have a plan for a full return to in-person learning.

“Our classrooms maybe the safest places from the virus,” says Governor McMaster.

“The supporting studies have found schools to be safe when they are following key mitigation strategies,” says State Superintendent Molly Spearman.

The Charleston County School District has more than 38,000 students in the district. A portion of the district’s students made a return to full in-person learning in September. Superintendent Spearman says the district has served as a litmus test for school districts across the state aiming to make a return to the classroom.

“Only one percent of students and staff in Charleston County Schools (District) tested positive for the virus after the return to in school,” says Spearman.

Governor McMaster says roughly 58% of South Carolina teachers plan to be vaccinated. In the Charleston County School District, only 4% of teachers have been infected by COVID-19. Leaders say it’s say a sign school is safe for students to return to the classroom.

“It was because of all of the steps that we put in place, not one single step,” says Chief Operating Officer with CCSD Jeff Borowy. “It was an incredible effort across all of the elements of our school district.”

A vaccine plan for CCSD teachers ready to roll at the district level. Borowy says the district will act fast once allocations for teachers arrive.

“We are absolutely ready to execute it,” says Borowy. “If you brought a truckload of vials in today, I’ll give you an empty truckload back in three days. We’ll be ready to go.”

As of right now, South Carolina teachers are scheduled to be vaccinated in phase 1-B of the state’s vaccine rollout plan which is expected to begin sometime this spring.