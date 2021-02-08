Only On 2; Governor, State Transportation Secretary weigh in on beach access and parking battle

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – State leaders and elected officials are joining in the fight over beach parking in the Lowcountry and beyond. After months of back and forth, South Carolina’s Governor and Transportation Secretary have heard both sides of the debate.

Leaders ranging from island mayors to local elected officials, all the way up to Governor Henry McMaster and Secretary of Transportation Christy Hall, giving their opinions on how the battle over beach access and parking should be solved.

“If we communicate, cooperate and collaborate, it works every time,” says Governor McMaster.

The battle over beaches starting right here on barrier islands in the Lowcountry has now made it to the State House in Columbia.

“So this will always be, tugging and pulling,” says Governor McMaster. “It involves re-nourishment.”

The goal, Governor McMaster says is to find middle ground on the issue. His transportation secretary agrees saying the issue goes far beyond Lowcountry beaches.

“I have an obligation at the state level to ensure that statewide interests are upheld,” says Transportation Secretary Hall.

The battle seen everyday by beach residents & beach-goers over how many parking spots are available and how much it’s hurting their wallets for a day at the beach.

“I do believe there is the right balance resident and non-resident parking, free parking and paid parking,” says Secretary Hall.

Leader remain hopeful a resolution could be on the horizon before the busy season starts in just months but they say a resolution will only be found by pulling a seat up to the table.

“We’re willing as a council and I think all of the governments to work with the state at an appropriate level,” says Isle of Palms Councilman Randy Bell.

“Hopefully at the end of the day we can come through this with some resolution that while we may not all be happy about everything at the end of the day at least we can agree that it’s a good step forward,” says Secretary Hall.

Congresswoman Nancy Mace was also in attendance for day one of the beach advocates meeting. Mace says she stands with Governor McMaster and Secretary Hall in trying to find a compromise.