Governor Tate Reeves declares State of Emergency due to coronavirus

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Saturday, Governor Tate Reeves declared a state of emergency to ramp up Mississippi’s coordinated response across all levels of government and provide health officials and administrators with the necessary tools and guidance to combat the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

“Taking proactive measures to limit community spread, I have declared a state of emergency to deploy the necessary resources to protect public health and take care of all Mississippians. We are not taking any chances. This is our latest step to respond to COVID-19, and it will not be our last. We will continue coordinating our response efforts and prioritizing the health and well-being for all who call Mississippi home,” said Reeves.

The Governor addressed the state via video shared on social media, which can be viewed here.