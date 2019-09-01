Grab an extra can of food for kids in need this hurricane season

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – I Heart Hungry Kids wants to remind you while you’re out picking up extra groceries this hurricane season, to grab an extra can for kids in need.

Since 2013, I Heart Hungry Kids has been working with volunteers age 5-15 to provide empowering opportunities for giving back through programs that impact kid hunger issues right here at home.

During hurricane season, kids who rely on school lunches as their main source for food might not have access to a nearby food bank.

You can still do your part by donating to local blessing boxes around town. There are multiple blessing boxes located around the tri-county area. For a list of where to donate, click here: https://chsblessingbox.wixsite.com/home.

To learn more about I Heart Hungry Kid’s mission to fix kid hunger issues, visit: https://www.ihearthungrykids.org/.