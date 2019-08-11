Grand opening of Equality Hub gives the LGBTQ+ community a place to meet in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Community members gathered this weekend to celebrate the opening of the Equality Hub and Closet Case Thrift Store.

This grand opening made the Equality Hub and Closet Case Thrift Store the first and only dedicated LGBTQ+ building in the Lowcountry.

The building, located on Reynolds Avenue, resulted from a partnership between the Alliance for Full Acceptance, Charleston Pride, and We Are Family.

The hope is that the combined group presence will increase outreach and further their growth in the community.

“We’ve dreamt of a space, that we could have, that was our own in a central location where different organizations could be together.” Chase Glenn, Executive Director, Alliance for Full Acceptance

The Equality Hub will serve as a resource and a meeting center and We Are Family will operate the Closet Case Thrift Store, which will provide a judgement-free space for gender neutral shopping.