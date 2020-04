CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A Mt. Pleasant grandmother was able to see her grandson for the very first time from a safe distance.

“Grandma Suzy” stays in the Somerby Retirement Community in Mt. Pleasant and outside of her window, she saw her her family including their newest addition, Cyrus who is only three and a half weeks old.

Today’s not only an Easter surprise for “Grandma Suzy,” she will also be celebrating her 70th birthday on April 13 and the family wanted to do something special for her.



Courtesy: Jenny Cassell