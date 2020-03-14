Great Wolf Lodge to close temporarily due to coronavirus

(WRBL) – The Great Wolf Lodge company announced that their facilities will close temporarily.

The Chicago, Ill.-based company released the following statement:

The health and safety of our guests and pack members is always our primary focus and it guides all decisions made at Great Wolf Lodge. While we’ve had no reported cases of COVID-19 and the CDC states there is no evidence that COVID-19 can be spread through the use of pools or hot tubs, after carefully reviewing the large gathering guidelines from government officials we believe it is in the best interest of our guests and pack members to close all of our resorts starting at 2pm on March 15 with plans to re-open on April 2. We will continue to monitor the ongoing situation and stay connected with federal and state health officials for updates.

We are offering a full refund to those guests affected by the closure and providing pay to all pack members during this period. This is a challenging time, and we are very appreciative of the overwhelming support from all families who enjoy spending time together at our resorts. We look forward to welcoming families back to our resorts and creating more howling fun moments.

