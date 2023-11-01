NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Construction of a new community recreation center in North Charleston’s Chicora-Cherokee neighborhood begins after Wednesday’s groundbreaking ceremony by South Carolina Ports.

Local community groups and local officials were also in attendance. Ongoing conversations with neighborhood leaders led to the building of this communal space.

The 15,000-square-foot building will be constructed and fully funded by the S.C. Ports and is set to open in 2025. The community center will feature a meeting space, gymnasium, and fitness areas.

The City of North Charleston owns Carter Avenue, the land the center is being built on. North Charleston’s Recreation Department will run and own the facility upon completion.

The construction comes after conversations with the Chicora-Cherokee Neighborhood Association, Union Heights Community Council, Metanoia, and the Lowcountry Alliance for Model Communities to hear what residents want in their community.

“The City of North Charleston is excited to add a new recreation and community center in the Chicora-Cherokee community, further enhancing the quality of life in our city. This new community center will provide another space in our city for health and wellness, social interaction, and community building. The city looks forward to operating and maintaining this new facility for the benefit of our residents for decades to come.” — North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey.