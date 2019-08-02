Guns, drugs, equipment recovered from Lowcountry burglary ring investigation

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A search warrant was executed this morning by the Colleton County Investigators and Orangeburg Investigators Andrew Hayes that lead to the recovery of an enormous amount of stolen goods.

Courtesy of the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office

According to the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office, this has been an on-going investigation initiated by Colleton County, Orangeburg County, and Berkeley County agencies involving a multi-defendant burglary ring spanned across 14 counties.

Officials stated that due to this being an active investigation further details are limited.

The following stolen items and drugs were recovered:

27 long guns

3 handguns

2 four-wheelers

2 generators

Double door refrigerator

Chest freezer

Air compressor

Numerous cordless power tools

Assorted gun accessories

Ammunition

Marijuana