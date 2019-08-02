Guns, drugs, equipment recovered from Lowcountry burglary ring investigation

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A search warrant was executed this morning by the Colleton County Investigators and Orangeburg Investigators Andrew Hayes that lead to the recovery of an enormous amount of stolen goods.
According to the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office, this has been an on-going investigation initiated by Colleton County, Orangeburg County, and Berkeley County agencies involving a multi-defendant burglary ring spanned across 14 counties.
Officials stated that due to this being an active investigation further details are limited.
The following stolen items and drugs were recovered:
27 long guns
3 handguns
2 four-wheelers
2 generators
Double door refrigerator
Chest freezer
Air compressor
Numerous cordless power tools
Assorted gun accessories
Ammunition
Marijuana