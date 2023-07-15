CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Charleston’s oldest park got a new accessory Saturday afternoon.

Hampstead Park dates back to 1769.

“The oldest park in Charleston. This park predates the revolutionary war, predates our country even,” Committee Chair Corianna Lehrman said.

Over the years. the park has changed a lot, and residents like Erica Peeler say for the better.

“My grandparents have been here since 1954 and I myself have lived here for 7 years,” Peeler said. “I’ve watched this greenspace, which is the oldest greenspace in Charleston, go from just being empty to just lush and beautiful.”

Saturday, the park’s significance was honored.

A group of 10 neighbors formed the Hampstead Day Committee and put an event together to celebrate a historical marker unveiled on the property.

Lehrman said, “You can see these markers all throughout Charleston, just representing the significance and the history that Charleston has so much of, and there’s so much history in this park.”

With food trucks and a ceremony, the committee chairwoman says it’s important to recognize the new historical marker, the park and what it means to Charleston.

“To the eastside, this is really our cultural crossroads, it’s where people gather. We just want more people out and enjoying the parks,” Lehrman said.

“What I really hope is that people take away a sense of pride, because it is a sense of pride that we have this right in our community, this quiet little place of solace. I hope that they see when just a few people, it was just 10 of us, come together, they can create something this huge and this fun,” Peeler said.