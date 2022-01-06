Hanahan neighbors concerned about trains blocking major roadway

HANAHAN, S.C. (WCBD)- Trains blocking Hanahan Road and Murray Drive are concerning neighbors in Hanahan.

“When the traffic backs up past my house I know the train is down there,” said neighbor Howard Jones.

Another neighbor told News 2 that a train blocked the road for more than 24 hours on Thursday.

Jones thinks that this issue has gotten worse over the past year. He says that trains have been stopping for longer periods of time and more frequently.

“(The trains stop) once a day or sometimes twice a day or more. It used to sit for a few minutes and go on, but now it sits forever it seems like,” said Jones.

Mark Shipman is also concerned and says that the blocked intersection causes drivers to take lengthy detours.

“Well there is no quick egress. If you turn and find that the railroad has blocked the road you have to find a secondary egress which is Stokes Avenue or Mabeline Road which takes several minutes longer,” said Shipman.

Jones is also concerned about traffic backups impacting Emergency Medical Service response times.

“When the traffic backs up we can’t get out of our driveways. Nobody can get in, firetrucks can’t get by and emergency vehicles can’t get by,” said Jones. “If my wife and I were to have an emergency what would we do?”

Both Jones and Shipman want something to be done about the issue.

“There should be some way to stop the trains somewhere between major roads,” said Jones.

“This needs to go away. There needs to be a lessened frequency that this happens and a shorter duration that they block an intersection,” said Shipman.

News 2 reached out to Norfolk Southern and was told that neighbors who are concerned should call 1-800-232-0144 to report a problem.