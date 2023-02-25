FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCBD) – Folly Beach’s longest-running festival will return to Center Street Saturday.

The 31st annual Folly Beach Sea & Sand Festival will bring a weekend of family-friendly fun benefiting the Warrior Surf Foundation and Surfer’s Healing.

More than 80 local art and food vendors will set up along Folly River Park and Center Street for “Salty Saturday” to celebrate the coming of the spring season.

The “Salty Saturday” street-closure event will feature local bands on three stages, a rodeo shark, a live Surfboard Painting Competition, and a kids’ circus.

Organizers say the Sea and Sand Circus will feature aerial performers, tall jugglers, face painters, spin art, bubble therapy, sand crafts, and more.

Day one of the event will wrap up at 4:00 p.m.

Sunday, February 26 marks the final day of the festival. The annual Sand Sculpting Contest will be held in front of the Tides Hotel starting at 9:00 a.m.

Admission is $10 in advance or $15 at the door.

Folly Beach residents and children age 12 & under get into the event for free.

Center Street will close to traffic at 7:00 a.m. on Saturday, the 25th, and reopen at 6:00 p.m.