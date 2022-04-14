NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – City of North Charleston officials are cutting the ribbon of its first inclusive playground at 4 p.m.

The new playground is located in the Oak Terrace Preserve neighborhood and offers children of all physical, cognitive, social and emotional levels different options to play and engage with all activities.

The new playground is part of a $20 million reimaging and redevelopment plan of the Park Circle area’s interior, North Charleston officials said.

“We want to ensure that all children and adults enjoy an equal quality of life in North Charleston, and with play being an integral part of one’s well-being, our parks and recreation are making positive strides,” said North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey.

The ribbon-cutting will be held on Lackawanna Boulevard.