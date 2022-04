CHARLESTON, S.C (WCBD)- Coastal Carolina Corvette Club’s annual Vettes Doin’ Charleston will return to the Lowcountry this Saturday after a two-year hiatus.

The car show will feature over 80 Corvettes starting at 9 a.m. and continuing until 2 p.m.

Guests can enjoy beer and classic cars while supporting the event’s featured charity, Healing Farms.

The 13th annual Vettes Doin’ Charleston will take place on April 30 at New Realm Brewery on Daniel Island.