CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Happy National Champagne Day!

December 31 is the day designated to celebrate the most celebratory drink.

Although many of us will be popping some sort of bubbly for New Year’s Eve tonight, only a few will truly be honoring National Champagne Day.

Strictly speaking, Champagne is only truly champagne if it comes from the Champagne region of France.

Additionally, experts at Le Grand Courtage say that only Chardonnay, Pinot Noir, and Pinot Meunier wines can be used to make champagne.

Whether you are celebrating tonight with real champagne, sparkling wine, or sparkling cider, be sure to celebrate responsibly!