James Island, SC (WCBD) – We have a Count on 2 Traffic Alert for James Island drivers.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation will be working on the bridge on Harbor View Road starting August, 13th until August, 16th.

One lane will be temporarily closed to traffic each day between 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Flagmen, cones, and signs will be in place to direct traffic safely. Drivers are urged to drive slow in the area and expect delays.