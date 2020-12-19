Hartville Police Officer has mail stolen right in front of him

A small plane has crashed along Augusta Road in Greenville County near the Donaldson Center Airport

HARTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) — An officer with the Hartsville Police Department watched suspects steal mail out of his mailbox while he was in his yard.

The officer says that he was out in his yard when a grey Nissan Frontier pulled up and stole mail out of his mailbox in the middle of the day.

The officer says that he was able to get in his unmarked police car and give chase. He was given permission by County Deputies to stop the suspects’ car.

The officer says that the suspects were looking for specific things like checks or gift cards, because they would look at the mail and throw out what they didn’t want.

The suspects were booked on charges unrelated to the mail theft by Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office, according to the Hartsville Police Department’s Facebook.

HPD is warning the public to be quick getting their mail and packages to avoid having their items stolen.

HPD is also asking to report any suspicious behavior in your neighborhoods.