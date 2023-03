NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Police are on the scene of a deadly crash at Rivers Avenue and Haynes Street in North Charleston.

According to North Charleston Police Department, crews are working a two-vehicle crash at Rivers Avenue and Hayne Street as of 3:00 p.m. Saturday.

One fatality and serious injuries have been reported.

Crews closed the road while they clear the scene.

NCPD asks people to avoid the area.