Health expert gives tips to take precautions against COVID-19 this Thanksgiving

Health experts warn that COVID is still prevalent this Thanksgiving, and for the reason, people need to take precautions when gathering with loved ones.

For some, this will be the first time seeing family members in nearly two years.

Lowcountry health experts say that while today is a celebration, they want people to remain cautious.

“We do need to remember that COVID is still about,” Roper St. Francis physician Dr. Valerie Scott said. “So, people’s vaccine status is very, very important.”

Scott says holding celebrations outdoors is still ideal, but if everyone is fully vaccinated, indoors is okay.

“For those in families that have a mix vaccine status,” she said. “That’s a little more difficult. You have to really decide what is your risk? Should people be tested before they come? That may be a great option, especially if you have people who have higher risk for complications to COVID.”

And Scott says if you’re sick, stay home.

“We’ll miss you but we now know how to Zoom,” she said. “So, we can include you in our festivities.”

COVID being spread through food is something Scott says shouldn’t be a major concern.

“As time progressed, we’ve found that wasn’t such a very serious way that COVID was spread,” Scott said.

Many health experts say the biggest thing this holiday is to simply be kind, respectful and protective of those around you.