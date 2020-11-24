Health experts and parents talk about the safety of youth sports during pandemic

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Families across the country are traveling to different cities every weekend for youth sports tournaments.

With local sports making a comeback, health officials provided a list of recommendations to think about before you head to your next tournament.

“Try to stay away from other people, at least six feet, wash your hands frequently, bring hand sanitizer with you, keep your hands clean and wear a mask,” said Chris Corbit, ER Medical Director at Summerville Medical Center, whose daughter also plays on a travel volleyball team.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) wants to remind people about the importance of conducting research on the city they will be traveling to for a tournament, so they can understand the area beforehand.

“Are there hotspots…in the area in which you are attending a sporting event,” said Taylor Lee, DHEC Public Health Director.

Denise Infinger, whose daughter plays travel softball, says she and her family take precautions before and after every game.

“We sanitize all of our daughter’s equipment…we sanitize each other before we get back in our vehicles. We don’t wear masks. They don’t wear masks on the field either. We just make sure that we socially distance ourselves.” Denise Infinger

Infinger recommended that parents make sure to keep their child’s equipment sanitized as much as possible to help lessen the amount of germs that could be spread during the game.

Officials say when it comes to any situation where someone is often around many people then getting tested regularly should be considered.

“If you are practicing with a team or playing games frequently then testing should also be done frequently,” said Lee.

Click here to see DHEC guidelines on athletic activities.