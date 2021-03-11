Health leaders reflect on year of COVID-19 and vaccination efforts while people wait to receive their dose

CHARLESTON. S.C. (WCBD) – Millions of people have been infected with COVID-19 in the last year. Hundreds of thousands of those people didn’t survive the virus, all of them came over the course of the last year. Frontline works and healthcare systems have worked around the clock to deliver a vaccine to save lives.

Doctors say it’s been a roller coaster ride between the high demand for testing, treatment and keeping people alive. Now they say there is a light at the end of the tunnel as vaccination efforts ramp up. Others are hopeful they can get their dose as quickly as possible

“It’s a real frustrating situation for people,” says Harry Dembicki who had his first vaccine appointment scheduled with MUSC. “I don’t know the ins and outs of it but it certainly doesn’t sound like they got their act together.”

Dembicki is one of dozens of people across the Lowcountry struggling to get their vaccine. He was scheduled for a March 26th vaccine appointment through MUSC but Dembicki said he received an email informing him it was pushed back and now he’s unsure when he’ll get his dose.

“It seems really, really problematic that you know they haven’t got all the people in phase 1-A vaccinated and yet they are opening it up to phase 1-B,” says Dembicki.

It’s been a year to the day since COVID-19 was declared a global pandemic. Dr. Anthony Fauci says roughly 2 million vaccines are being administered daily in the United States but he says it came at a cost, nearly 30 million Americans have been infected.

Dr. Fauci went on to say things were going to get worse before they got better. “But I did not in my mind think that much worse was going to be 527,000 deaths.”

A battle across the nation and right here at home, infection rates and cases numbers in South Carolina are down but now many find themselves waiting for a vaccine longer than anticipated.

“I can’t determine phase 1-A or phase 1-B, I can’t necessarily make that determination,” says Dr. Robert Oliverio, Chief Medical Officer of Ambulatory Care and Population Health for Roper St. Francis. “It’s basically, it’s open to 1-A and 1-B now.”

A challenge for both the state and Lowcountry, making doses available for all who want one. Dr. Oiverio says Roper St. Francis is putting an emphasis on taking the vaccine to people who are underserved.

“One of the things that we have difficulty with is you know making sure that you know we’re getting a representative number of folks who look like our community through the vaccine center,” says Dr. Oliverio.

Even after 365 days of battle against the pandemic, some find themselves with more questions still to be answered.

“There needs to be something done about it, it needs to be more than just you know the state government paying lip service,” says Dembicki.