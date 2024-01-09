CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Heavy rain and strong winds pounded Charleston on Tuesday.

“I’m used to storms, I’m not used to the wind like this,” said Topher Nunziata, a freshman at the College of Charleston.

Nunziata and his friends ventured to the Battery ahead of the storms to check out the windy conditions.

“We came down here during the hurricane a couple of months ago and we knew that it was going to be raining and we were like, ‘you know what, it’s the first day back let’s have some fun. Let’s go on a little adventure,’” Nunziata said.

It wasn’t long before conditions at the battery worsened. Waves crashed over the wall and high-speed winds picked up. Ben Almquist, the Director of Emergency Management for the City of Charleston, had the following message to the community before the weather moved in.

“So, anytime you have high winds like this, it’s especially dangerous to travel, especially when you’re talking about bridges. So, we definitely want people to stay home as much as they can,” Almquist told News 2.

Almquist said outage maps showed about 13,000 reports of power outages throughout the city. By later in the evening, flood water did appear in some of the usual areas, but nowhere near the amount brought on during December’s nor’easter.

The city, however, still prepared.

“We’ve upstaffed with police and fire personnel. We’ve lowered Colonial Lake to make sure that we don’t get excess flooding there. We’ve deployed pumps for any of the localized flooding in the roadways,” Almquist explained.

City officials said trash pickup would resume on Wednesday and parking garages would be free until 8 am.