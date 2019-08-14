Help children in need by stuffing an ambulance with school supplies on Wednesday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Now’s the time to stock up on school supplies and pick up some extra ones for children in need. Charleston County is hosting a school supply drive at the Charleston County Public Services Building on Wednesday.

Everything collected on Wednesday will be distributed at the City of Charleston First Day Festival on Sunday.

This is Charleston County’s ten year anniversary for the school supplies drive. This year they’re changing things up and challenging the community to try and fill an ambulance with school supplies.

“It’s just trying to make it a little more fun, a little more exciting, trying to get more of the community involved. Along with all the Charleston County employees to come by and stuff the ambulance with a number of school supplies,” said Division Chief for Charleston County EMS, Carl Fehr.



Last year, Charleston County collected enough school supplies to hand out nearly four-thousand bags of school supplies to children across the area.

Wednesday’s ‘Stuff the Ambulance’ event will feature more than just an ambulance to engage the community.

“In addition to that, we’re going to have a number of food trucks out here so we’re hoping that we’re going to get a lot of people from the community to pick up maybe some school supplies that can get donated to the First Day Festival and bring them here, maybe come have a lunch and a nice afternoon,” said Fehr.

Wednesday’s ‘Stuff the Ambulance’ runs from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.