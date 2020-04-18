Helpful web links, numbers for information during COVID-19 pandemic

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – This Wednesday, April 14, 2016, file photo, shows a push-button landline telephone, in Whitefield, Maine. According to a U.S. government survey released Thursday, May 4, 2017, homes and apartments with only cellphone service exceeded 50 percent for the first time, reaching 50.8 percent for the last six months of 2016. On the flip side, 45.9 percent of U.S. households still have landline phones, including newer internet-based services common with cable TV and internet packages, while the remaining households have no phone service at all. More than 39 percent of U.S. households have both landline and cellphone service. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)

(WSPA) – As the coronavirus pandemic continues, many people have reached out about who to contact for more information on things such as filing for unemployment, business resources, free school meal information, as well as questions regarding Gov. Henry McMaster’s executive orders.

Below you’ll find a list we’ve compiled of helpful contact information:

South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control

South Carolina Emergency Management Division

Economic Impact payments

Unemployment information

Prisma Health Virtual Visit

Business resources including non-essential closure list, clarification, and small business loan information

School closure, e-learning, and free school meal information

South Carolina Department of Revenue

How to report price gouging in SC

Professional licensure and regulation updates

COVID-19 Resources specific to senior citizens

Governor McMaster’s Executive Orders

North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services

Georgia Department of Public Health

Coronavirus information from The White House, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and FEMA

Duke Energy COVID-19 Updates

Drug and alcohol abuse information, including online recovery resources

National Suicide Hotline

Coronavirus on our website, WSPA.COM

Need help? List of hotline numbers and web links on WSPA.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

View or add a business

TRENDING HEADLINES