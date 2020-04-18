Helpful web links, numbers for information during COVID-19 pandemic

(WSPA) – As the coronavirus pandemic continues, many people have reached out about who to contact for more information on things such as filing for unemployment, business resources, free school meal information, as well as questions regarding Gov. Henry McMaster’s executive orders.
Below you’ll find a list we’ve compiled of helpful contact information:
South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control
South Carolina Emergency Management Division
- https://scemd.org/
- 866-246-0133
Economic Impact payments
Unemployment information
- https://www.dew.sc.gov/
- 803.737.2400 – best resources are online though
Prisma Health Virtual Visit
- https://www.prismahealth.org/virtual-visit/ – promo code: COVID19
Business resources including non-essential closure list, clarification, and small business loan information
- https://sccommerce.com/
- 1-800-868-7232
School closure, e-learning, and free school meal information
- https://ed.sc.gov/
- 803-734-8500
South Carolina Department of Revenue
How to report price gouging in SC
Professional licensure and regulation updates
- https://llr.sc.gov/
- 803-896-4300
COVID-19 Resources specific to senior citizens
- https://aging.sc.gov/
- 1-800-868-9095
Governor McMaster’s Executive Orders
North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services
Georgia Department of Public Health
Coronavirus information from The White House, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and FEMA
Duke Energy COVID-19 Updates
Drug and alcohol abuse information, including online recovery resources
- https://www.daodas.sc.gov/
- 803-896-5555
National Suicide Hotline
- https://suicidepreventionlifeline.org/
- 1-800-273-TALK (8255)
