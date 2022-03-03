POLAND (WCBD) – A nonprofit organization based in North Charleston has teams in Eastern Europe helping Ukrainians who just fled their country.

Water Mission’s John Peays spoke to News 2 from Poland via zoom. He is the Senior Director of Global Partnerships.

Peays is at a transit center along the border of Ukraine. According to Peays, there are nine border crossings between the two countries for the refugees who are looking to go west.

“Some people have no money, have no plan and they’ll stay here until they’re told they have to leave,” said Peays. “Every 15 minutes, a bus is pulling up and is taking people to Germany, to Warsaw.”

He told News 2 there are 3,000 cots at the center, as well as tables for refugees to get documentation if they don’t already have it. They’re given food and a place to stay while they figure out their next steps.

Peays said one of the hardest parts of the mission is seeing families split up because Ukrainian men ages 18-60 aren’t allowed to leave.

(You can watch the full interview below:)

“We’re seeing people who just said goodbye to their husbands. They’re arriving with their children and their husbands are being given a rifle and a helmet at the border and they turn around to join the fight,” he explained.

Once fighting deescalates, Water Mission is planning to set up in Ukraine and provide emergency bulk water, rehabilitating water systems as well as other needs. As for now, they are assisting with refugees’ basic needs.

Back here at home, volunteers at Water Mission have prepared disaster cages to be sent overseas should they be needed.

The cages include a generator and pumps.

“We will have at least 20 systems pre-staged ready to go that can provide water up to 10,000 gallons per day, per unit,” said Sean McSwain, Water Mission’s Director of Partnership Support.

