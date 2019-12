CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – With the new year right around the corner, you may be bringing in the new year with some fireworks.

Here’s a few tips that can help keep you and those you care about safe while using fireworks.

Make sure anyone handling fireworks is sober Only light fireworks one at a time and make sure observers are a safe distance away Keep water within a close distance

Doctors want to remind you that if you’re burned seek medical attention immediately.