Heroes parade held for healthcare workers in Summerville

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – People gathered this week to honor frontline healthcare workers returning to the Lowcountry from a New York hotspot.

The heroes parade was in honor of orthopedic surgeon Dr. Eric Stem, who has been serving as a Colonel in the US Air Force Reserve and Commander of the 315th Aerospace Medicine Squadron at Joint Base Charleston.

He and 5 other reservists from the area went to New York to help to help with the virus and the parade was held for people to show their appreciation.

“new york city was was pretty much shut down when we got there. A lot of the people on the streets, for the most part, were military…” Dr. Eric Stem, Colonel, Air Force Reserve

Summerville Medical Center staff, his colleagues at Lowcountry Orthopedics, people with Joint Base Charleston, and family were all there to show their thanks.