SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Summerville and Dorchester County will hold a heroes parade for Summerville Medical Center.

The parade will include fire trucks, EMS, and police motorcade.

There will also be some of Sumerville’s Girl Scout troops in attendance and free cookies will be given out to the staff.

It will start on Midland Parkway and continue all the way into the entrance to Summerville Medical Center.

The parade will begin at 2:00 PM on Saturday, April 11.