Heroin seized after 2 men dead for more than a day found inside vehicle in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The Horry County Coroner’s Office says two men were found dead inside a vehicle near the Myrtle Beach oceanfront late Wednesday night.

A deputy coroner says the men died at around 11:15 a.m. Tuesday. Their bodies were found at around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday in the vehicle on the 600 block of Mitchell Drive. No foul play is suspected.

No identities were given, but the deputy coroner says the men were 29 and 23 years old.

News13 reached out to a Myrtle Beach police spokesperson late Wednesday night, but has yet to hear back. Just before 12:30 a.m. Thursday, officers were seen looking in the left side of a pickup truck, taking photos of the windshield and inside.

According to the police report, heroin was found inside the truck. The police report lists the “incident type” as a “drug overdose” but an official cause of death has not yet been released by the coroner.

BREAKING: The Horry County coroner's office is at the 600 block of Mitchell Drive as Myrtle Beach police investigate a report of more than one body found in a vehicle. @WBTWNews13 pic.twitter.com/iZnpkLLlBl — Chris Spiker (@ChrisSpikerTV) June 25, 2020

Some officers were also wearing respirators beyond typical personal protective equipment. The Myrtle Beach Fire Department also assisted at the scene.

Count on News13 for updates.