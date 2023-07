HANAHAN, S.C. (WCBD) – Fire crews were on the scene of a structure fire Monday morning near Murray Drive in Hanahan.

Credit: Steven Steele

According to the City of Hanahan, crews responded to a structure fire in the area of Murray Drive and John Rutledge around 11:00 a.m.

HPD extinguished the fire and are still on scene.

Murray Drive remains closed until crews remove hoses from the water source across the street.

Officials ask the public to avoid the area.