MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD)- The shrimping scene on Shem Creek looks like something out of a movie.

However, behind the scenes, shrimping is not so cinematic. It’s hard work.

“We get here in the morning,” Cindy Tarvin, the owner of Tarvin Seafood said. “Our first order of business is to get restaurant orders ready.”

Tarvin Seafood supplies shrimp to over 75 buyers in Charleston.

In 12 years of business, Cindy and her son Kola Tarvin have seen the tides shift a lot in the industry, but not quite like they have the last two years.

Especially when it comes to fuel prices.

“Couple boats just this year have left the creek,” Kola Tarvin said.

Cindy Tarvin says fuel prices have skyrocketed.

“It was almost 5 dollars at the end of last season, per gallon,” Cindy Tarvin said.

It has ripple effect on their business.

She says they’re spending hundreds of more dollars to fill up their shrimp boats, than years past.

“If you’re going to lose money because of fuel costs shrimping, you’re going to stay in a lot more than if you can afford to spend the money looking for shrimp,” Cindy Tarvin said.

A docked shrimp boat means less catches.

Fewer catches, means there aren’t as many local shrimp to sell.

“Then we have to go to other places that are up and down the east coast that may be catching shrimp and purchase shrimp from them,” Kola Tarvin said.

However, despite the frustrations at the gas pump, the Tarvins are staying positive.

Kola Tarvin said, “It has it’s ups and downs but all we can hope for is one of the best years we’ve ever had.”

Tarvin says they have seen a slight decrease in fuel prices over the last month, and she hopes it will keep going down before the official start of shrimping season in July.