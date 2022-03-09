CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The rising cost of fuel is taking a toll on the trucking industry.

Aron Borzyskowski runs his own trucking company in the Lowcountry called A Borzy Transportation where he delivers containers to and from the ports. He said, unlike company drivers, the cost of fuel directly affects his paycheck.

“It hits me harder because I pay for it out of my own pocket.”

Borzyskowski said he filled up his truck twice yesterday in case prices go up even more. It cost him over $1,200.

According to AAA, the average price of diesel in South Carolina was $4.84 per gallon on Wednesday. In the Charleston area, it was $4.93. AAA told News 2 those are record-breaking numbers.

Diesel was over $5 at Pilot in North Charleston.

“It’s been very challenging,” said Preston Mathis, an agent for Universal Intermodal. “If we go back 3-1 compared to today, 3-9, we got a $1.07 difference in the fuel cost. Running at six miles a gallon, truckers are probably going to spend between 90 to 100 dollars a day extra.”

According to Rick Todd with the South Carolina Trucking Association, high fuel prices put a strain on cash flow in the trucking industry because truck drivers pay with cash and it takes them a while to get paid for their work.

He said between a truck driver shortage, supply chain issues and now high gas prices, these are unprecedented times for the trucking industry.