High school seniors enlisted in the military honored at the Charleston RiverDogs game

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Tri-County high school students honored for enlisting in the military, planning to attend a service academy, or joining a college ROTC program.

Leaders and students say they are excited for these students to start boot camp next week.

“They have a great adventure ahead of them, especially they will learn what’s it like to be a key part of a team,” said Brian Robinson, Deputy Commander.

These Lowcountry natives will soon learn what it’s like to work, sleep, and fight together to support our country.

“All of my family has been in the military up to this point and with everything I’ve been through, I don’t know what’s about to come,” said Dawson Bronson, enlisted in Army National Guard.

Many of these students are going into this process unsure of what will happen next as they start boot camp on July 8th.

“I am nervous for boot camp, I think I’m ready, I just don’t want to mess up,” said Logan Read, enlisted in Army National Guard.

To enlist in the military, you must pass fitness and academic tests. Leaders also say you must have the right mindset.

“Only 20% of high school seniors qualify to enlist in the service of United States military, ” said Robinson, Deputy Commander.

A ceremony and dinner were held for those seniors and their families before Sunday’s RiverDogs game.

The Charleston RiverDogs and the Palmetto Military Support Group partnered for the annual event.