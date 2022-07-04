LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – The firework stand that benefits the Fort Dorchester High School wrestling team was broken into Friday night, but the team says they’re not going to let this setback slow them down.

“The lock was on there but,” Fort Dorchester High School head wrestling coach Andrew Young said, “there was like some separation, so I’m like, ‘That’s weird.’ And then when I came around, I kind of got that sick feeling when I got closer. Then, I was like, ‘Uh-oh.’”

Young arrived at his firework stand Saturday morning and noticed something was off.

“I was like, ‘Well, maybe…’ I didn’t want to jump to conclusions,” Young said. “And then, the closer I got, the more that sick feeling kind of grew and I was like, “Aw man, they got us.’”

Someone broke into the stand Friday night and stole nearly $4,000 worth of fireworks.

“I was definitely angry at first,” team mom Shantal Chrobocinski said. “This is a huge fundraiser that we do for the kids for the wrestling team. It’s just pretty frustrating at the fact that somebody would steal something from the kids.”

Latasha Holloway, whose two sons are on the wrestling team, says they were in disbelief when she told them about the break-in.

“They were like, ‘Mom, you’re not telling the truth. You’re not telling us the truth at all,’” Holloway said. “I said, ‘Yeah, it was.’ I said, ‘We were.’ They were like, ‘Well, how much was it?’ I was like, ‘We’ll discuss that later.’”

The team decided to post about the incident on Facebook. That post has now been shared over 130 times.

“We’ve had people come up and say, ‘Hey, we saw on Facebook and we’d like to support you,’” Chrobocinski said, “which is just amazing. There are still good people in this world, and even though something bad happened to us, our community has come together to really help us.”

Coach Young says it hurts that someone stole potential opportunities from his team, but he calls it a learning experience, and won’t let this keep him, or his team, down.

“We teach them how to function when you’re uncomfortable,” Young said. “And like you said, with adversity and pushing through it, that’s everything we do. We push ourselves each and every day to be better. This is an opportunity, you know, when we get down we don’t sulk in what’s going on, but we try to figure a way over, under or through it.”

The firework stand is located at 3685 Ladson Road, and will be open on July 4th and July 5th.